Portuguese football legend Deco confirmed as Barcelona’s new sporting director





Deco has been confirmed as Barcelona’s new sporting director on a permanent basis at the Spanish club.

The former first-team midfielder joined the club from Porto in 2004, and had four enjoyable years in Barcelona before moving to Premier League side Chelsea.

Deco, 45, had been doing the sporting director’s duties temporarily, but Barcelona confirmed his full-time appointment on Wednesday, honouring him with a three-year contract.

A club statement said Deco would be ‘setting FC Barcelona’s sporting philosophy and putting together the squad with the coach and the coaching and becoming head of the football section’.

Deco will be the sole director on the sporting direction of Barcelona, as they seek to retain the LaLiga title they won last season, while pushing for Champions League glory also.

Deco brokered the £52m deal to take Raphinha from Leeds United to Barcelona last summer.

Previous sporting director Jordi Cruyff left his consultancy role at the club at the…