See full list of the new Ministers and their portfolios





Here is the full list of new Ministers and their portfolios…

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe…