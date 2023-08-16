Six former Mississippi cops plead guilty to charges related to torture of two black men





Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers have pleaded guilty to all state charges against them stemming from the torture and abuse of two Black men, one of whom was shot in the mouth during a raid.

Former deputies Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, and Daniel Opdyke and ex-police officer Joshua Hartfield were each charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, according to a news release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Their pleas came after the former officers – five of them deputies for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the sixth an officer for the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty this month to federal charges in connection to the January incident this year, which the victims have claimed was motivated by their race.

Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover up attacks including the assault that…