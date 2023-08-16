We have no plan to increase taxes — FG





The Federal Government has said that it has no plan to increase taxes or add to the burdens of the country’s tax-paying citizens.

Chairperson of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this while reacting to unconfirmed reports of government’s plan to increase taxes on Tuesday, August 15.

Oyedele noted that the federal government wants to reduce the country’s over 60 official taxes down to a single-digit tax number.

He said;

“We are confident that this is possible with the support of everyone and we will continue to do what we can to close the tax gap to generate revenue instead of increasing taxes.

“We have the inaugural meeting of the committee and workshop next week Tuesday and more information will be provided to the public afterwards.”