Woman insists on not releasing her grandchild after the mum abandoned him with her seven years ago and has returned to claim him (video)





An elderly Nigerian woman has insisted on not releasing her grandchild after the mum abandoned him with her seven years ago, but has returned to claim him.

In a viral video, the woman said her deceased son and his wife welcomed their baby seven years ago. She claimed that one day, her son’s wife told her she wanted to get something outside and that was the last she saw of her, leaving her baby behind.

She stated that after years of singlehandedly taking care of the boy, his mum has just returned and wants to take him away. She said she has lost her son and also her husband and that the boy is the only family she has, so she cannot for any reason return him.

She said her grandson’s mum has remarried and is searching for a child and now wants to take her grandson from her.

