Abia Police confirm arrest of clergyman over death evangelist in Hotel room





Police authorities in Abia State have confirmed the arrest and detention of the General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministry popularly called Bishop Timothy Otu over the death of a female evangelist, Happiness Echieze, attached to a Pentecostal church in Aba.

The lady evangelist who is a mother of five died during suspected rounds of sex at a guest house in Ovom village, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the Abia State police command, Maureen Chinaka, explained that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation into the matter, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at a missionary hospital’s morgue in Ogbor Hill axis of Aba.

