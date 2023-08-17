Emefiele dragged before court over alleged 6.9 Billion Naira procurement fraud





The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, appeared before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud.

His arraignment was however stalled due to the absence of the second defendant who are said to be indisposed.

Although Emefiele who is the first defendant was present in court, the second defendant, a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, was not in court.

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

Emefiele has been accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The offence is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act…