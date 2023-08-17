Grand Oak launches Korect Bitters ........Unveils brand Ambassador

Grand Oak Limited, manufacturers of Seamans Schnapps, the Original Number 1 Prayer drink has launched Korect Bitters, a new alcoholic bitters into the Nigerian bitters market with a view to creating alternative choice for the Nigerian consumers.
The latest Bitters brand launched recently at a highly attended media event is a perfectly blended bitters made of roots and herbs for consumer satisfaction and enjoyment. It has a smooth taste which is believed to make it unique and different from existing brands in the bitters market.
Similarly, the company has unveiled a veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr. Bolanle Ninanlowo as Brand…
Source: Linda Ikeji