Grand Oak launches Korect Bitters ........Unveils brand Ambassador



From left; Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager Fountain Head, SBU Grand Oak Limited; Bolanle Ninalowo, Brand Ambassador, Korect Bitters; Olubusuyi Olofin, Director, Fountain head SBU, Grand Oak Limited and Sinmidele John Ogunwale, Brand Manager, Korect Bitters.during the media launch of Korect Bitter product into Nigeria Market by GrandOak Limited held in Lagos.

Grand Oak Limited, manufacturers of Seamans Schnapps, the Original Number 1 Prayer drink has launched Korect Bitters, a new alcoholic bitters into the Nigerian bitters market with a view to creating alternative choice for the Nigerian consumers.

The latest Bitters brand launched recently at a highly attended media event is a perfectly blended bitters made of roots and herbs for consumer satisfaction and enjoyment. It has a smooth taste which is believed to make it unique and different from existing brands in the bitters market.

Similarly, the company has unveiled a veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr. Bolanle Ninanlowo as Brand…