The TikTok user who was arrested for a defamatory claim against actress Eniola Badmus has shared her experience of being held in prison before paying a fine to regain her freedom.

In a video she shared on the social media platform, the lady revealed that she was gang beaten in prison by more than 6 persons. She disclosed that she lost count of the number of times she was beaten and has been under medication since she regained her freedom.

Watch the video below………