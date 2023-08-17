Lagos State Govt shuts down school over 4-year-old girl’s alleged defilement by security guard

The Lagos State Government has shut down Greater Scholars International School in the Ajah area of the state over the alleged defilement of a four-year-old pupil.

The State Ministry of Education sealed the school on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The pupil was allegedly defiled by the school’s security guard, David James, on April 27, 2023, under the guise of cleaning her up.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and arraigned before Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi of Magistrate’s Court 1, Ogba, on one count of sexual assault and subsequently remanded.

The pupil’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Olusola, had on May 25, 2023, called on the state government to shut down the school.

Placards-wielding concerned persons including friends, family members and representatives of non-governmental organisations stormed the school and demanded justice for the child while also calling for the closure of the school.

The victim’s father, Mr. Olusola, welcomed the new development saying, “This means…