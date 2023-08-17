Mother left unrecognisable after being gruesomely b�aten by her partner who also filmed�the�attack (photos)





A mother was left unrecognizable after she was beaten so badly by her violent partner.

The woman, who wishes to be anonymous, was left with a brain injury and a broken jaw after she was brutally attacked at her home in Blackpool, Lancashire, by Karl Machin, 44, who filmed it on his mobile phone.

She also lost a number of teeth, had a concussion and Machin broke her orbital floor in her left eye socket, which caused her eyelid to not shut properly and droop down.





According to Mail Online, the injuries were so severe that when one of the officers attending the scene on December 4 saw her, he thought the blood in her hair was actually red hair.

Machin, from Blackpool, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for seven years and two months. He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

The woman has now opened up about the assault for the first time and said she suffers from nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks from what happened.

