Niger Delta Stands Still as High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore (JP) Marks His Mother’s 4th Year Remembrance Anniversary





Thunderous ovation in Patani as marine, construction cum oil magnate, High Chief Wayles Egukawhore, celebrates fourth anniversary of ‘enduring love for motherhood’

It was a day of thunderous ovation in Patani, headquarters of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday as renowned marine, construction cum oil magnate, High Chief Emomena Victor Wayles Egukawhore, Chief executive of De Wayles group of companies, drew the creme de la creme of the society to the agrarian community to celebrate the fourth anniversary of ‘enduring love for motherhood’

High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore, Honourable Commissioner Chukwunweike, Honourable Commissioner Prince Lawrence Eze , both representing Enugu state governor (his excellency Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah) and Mr Ifeanyi Onyia

The event was in commemoration of the anniversary of the glorious transition of a respected community leader in Patani, Deaconess (Mrs) Magdalene Zipuamere Egukawho (nee Okoro), mother of High Chief…