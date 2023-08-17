Nigerian lady narrates how a friend’s sister found out her husband is a ”ghost” after two years of marriage and one child

A Canada-based Nigerian lady said she is reeling from shock after a mutual friend’s sister found out she married a ‘’ghost.”
According to her, the couple have been married for two years and have a child.
She also claimed to have sent gifts to their child when he was born.
“I heard the most shocking news today!!! A mutual friend’s sister just found out she married a ghost & they have a son together. Are ghosts real? How was he able to impregnate her? I have questions,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
“Akuko a li mu onu. Meaning: this story chop my mouth. I’m shocked beyond my imagination. Yo! I saw the family picture. Again, how can a ghost get someone pregnant biko nu?
“Before you marry anybody, make sure you ask questions. Allow your parents to do their research. You might be getting married to a ghost,
“He wanted a small wedding (2-4 people in attendance). The people this man brought are not his family members. They were new friends he made in a new state in…
Source: Linda Ikeji