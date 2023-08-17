Police arrest three suspects over murder of 37-year-old man in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a criminal gang, Shila Boys, over the murder of a 37-year-old man, Umar Abdulkadir.

Umar was killed last week near his place of residence in Ajiya Street, a community in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

Umar was attacked by the criminal gang who tried to steal his phone.

When he resisted the youths, they stabbed him repeatedly, leading to his death.

Spokesperson of the command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a brief statement on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, said the three persons were arrested following the attack and killing of Umar.

The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Ismail Isah, 21, Umar Usman Sola, 17, and Suleiman Muhammed, 16, all of different addresses.