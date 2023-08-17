President Tinubu appoints Wike as Minister of FCT; Dave Umahi as Minister of Works





President Bola Tinubu has appointed immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works respectively.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

Below are the ministers and portfolios

Northwest

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru

Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna

Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh

Minister of Interior…