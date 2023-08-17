President Tinubu appoints Wike as Minister of FCT; Dave Umahi as Minister of Works

President Bola Tinubu has appointed immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works respectively.
Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.
Below are the ministers and portfolios
Northwest
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru
Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna
Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh
Minister of Interior…
