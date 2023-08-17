Singer Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split after one year of marriage





Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage amid claims he confronted her over cheating allegations.

According to TMZ, the singer, 41, and the actor, 29, have gone their separate ways after a ‘nuclear argument’ that saw Asghari confront his wife over rumors she was unfaithful.

Asghari was said to have believed the rumors Spears was unfaithful, with the pair having a ‘huge fight.’

A source told the publication Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. They added: ‘It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.’

He also shared a montage of their June 9 2022 wedding day, calling the star ‘the woman of my dreams.’

Spears and her husband initially met while working on a music video in 2016, and they became engaged in 2021.

The performer was previously married to Jason Alexander, although their marriage was annulled within a year.

The singer went on to tie the knot with Kevin Federline in 2004,…