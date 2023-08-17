Tobi Amusan cleared of doping allegations





Nigerian superstar athlete, Tobi Amusan has been cleared by a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the doping allegations levelled against her by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU).

Recall that the Nigerian athlete was handed a provisional suspension for allegedly “missing three tests in 12 months. She was subsequently excluded from the 26-athlete team submitted by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

However, the World Athletics body in a statement released on Thursday, August 17, said it has lifted Amusan’s suspension with immediate effect after discovering she did not violate the anti-doping rule.

The statement read;

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed…