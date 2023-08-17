World chess bans trans women from all-female contests over ‘unfair advantage’ fears

The world’s top chess federation has banned all trans women from competing in all-female contests over ‘unfair advantage’ fears.

The new rules from the International Chess Federation (FIDE) state that any player who has transitioned from male to female ‘has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women’ until further analysis, which could take up to two years, is made.

The decision, which was published on Monday and will come into effect on August 21, has drawn criticism from supporters of trans rights who have branded the move as ‘pure bigotry and persecution’, while others called it ‘offensive to women’.

Under the rule change, trans players will still be allowed to compete in open tournaments but not female-only contests – which were introduced to encourage more women into the sport.

Angela Eagle, the Labour MP for Wallasey, wrote: ‘There is no physical advantage in chess unless you believe men are inherently more able to play than women – I spent my chess career being…