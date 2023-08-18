Court remands man who murdered his ex-lover and harvested her intestines in Ondo

The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who allegedly killed his ex-lover, was on Thursday, August 17, remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre by an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

The police arraigned Oginni, a staff of the Public Complaint Commission, Akure and football coach, on a count of murder.

The defendant popularly known as Honourable Kole, was reported to have invited his ex-lover, Bosede Adejoro, to his father’s house at Danjuma in Akure, where he gruesomely killed her.

He was alleged to have tied the hands of the woman and poured hot water on her body after killing her in his living room, and also removed her intestines and womb.

In a viral video, the suspect denied being a ritualist, claiming that the deceased slumped and died. He claimed he got so scared that he decided to pour hot water on her body with the hope that it would revive her.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that he committed the offence on…