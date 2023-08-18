Sam Asghari claims Britney Spears attacked him in his sleep and gave him a black eye





Iranian-American model, Sam Ashgari has accused his estranged wife and singer, Britney Spears of getting physical with him.

TMZ reported that Ashgari told some persons in his circle that the singer once gave him a black eye while he was sleeping. It was alleged that he frequently complained about Britney getting physical with him during their 7 years together.

The publication gathered that there’s been numerous fights where security had to step in, but in one instance there was no security in sight. On one occasion when Sam was sleeping in their bed, Britney allegedlu flew off the handle and began punching him. Sam did not strike back, but was stunned as his wife pummelled him.

The alleged incident went down early this year, right around the time Sam was photographed with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm. When paparazzi noticed the bruising and asked him about it, he brushed it aside and asked not to be photographed.

A source further revealed that Sam was…