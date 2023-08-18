WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala visits Ukraine for first time in 15 years (photos)





Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala visited Kyiv, capital of Ukraine on Thursday, August 17.

The visit was her first to the war torn country in 15 years.

She met Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who thanked the WTO for its political support and assistance in overcoming the challenges posed by Russia, which is provoking a global food crisis.

The parties also discussed the development of trade and its digitalisation.

She also went to Irpin, in Kyiv where she was shown the massive destruction caused by Russia’s war. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn announced this on Telegram.

According to the mayor, he showed the WTO head the aftermath of Russians’ crimes in the town.