Domino’s Pizza to close all 142 stores in Russia





Global Fast-food chain, Domino’s Pizza will close all its outlets in Russia, becoming one of the first major Western fast-food chains to exit the country since McDonald’s and Starbucks left more than a year ago.

DP Eurasia — the company that owns franchise rights for the Domino’s Pizza brand in Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia — said Monday, August 21 that it would file for bankruptcy for its Russian unit, DPRussia.

The move highlights the increasingly hard choices facing Western firms that stayed in Russia after the start of the Ukraine war.

Russia has made it more difficult and more costly for Western companies to sell their Russian businesses. And it has in some cases seized control of firms’ local assets, as with Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY) and French yogurt maker Danone (DANOY).