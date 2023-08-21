Former minister dumps PDP for APC in Sokoto





Former minister of water resources and ex-deputy governor of Sokoto state, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secretary of Sokoto state chapter of the APC, Abubakar Yabo said the former deputy governor has received his membership card of APC which formally qualified him as a dully registered member of the party.

Shagari reportedly decided to dump the PDP for APC over perceived discrepancies and treatment by the national PDP leadership.

Shagari, who was a minister during the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, was a longstanding member of the PDP for over 25 years until his transition to the ruling APC.