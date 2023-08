Kiddwaya has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars House.

TolaniBaj and Kiddwaya were the bottom two in last week’s voting exercise. The Jury comprising Vee, Saskay and Elozonam unanimously voted for him to leave the house and for Tolanibaj to stay.

During their deliberation, they opined that the ship between Neo and Tolanibaj brings entertainment to the show.