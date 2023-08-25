NFF no longer owing Super Falcons





The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that it is no longer owing the senior female football team, Super Falcons.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, made this known on Thursday, August 24, in Abuja while appearing before the House ad-hoc committee after being summoned.

The committee was also told that the NFF paid the Super Falcons the match bonuses and allowances owed to them last week Friday.

When the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Blessing Oni, made further inquiries regarding unpaid allowances for the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Gusau explained that no funding was released for participation but revealed that in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, $960,000 was given to all 32 countries that qualified.

According to him, this preparation money provided by FIFA was to be used by the participating countries to prepare the teams for the World Cup.

“We can’t use this money to pay outstanding allowances for…