FG to stop fuel importation February 2024





Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri has said that the federal government will stop fuel importation in February 2024.

Speaking during a working visit to the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Eleme, Rivers State, Lokpobiri stated that Port Harcourt refinery would commence operations before the end of 2023, precisely in December, while Warri refinery which is also undergoing rehabilitation and will start refining petroleum products by February.

The Minister who expressed happiness with the level of work done at the Port Harcourt refinery, said the $1.5bn rehabilitation work will ensure that the facility refines up to 60,000 barrels of crude per day when completed by the end of 2023.

Lokpobiri said the essence of the inspection was to ensure the timely rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and the completion of other refineries in the country at the scheduled dates.

The Minister said;

“The essence of today’s inspection is to come…