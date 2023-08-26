Gunmen kill Police Inspector in Rivers and cart away his service riffle

A yet-to-be-identified police inspector on escort duty at a popular hotel at DLine, Port Harcourt area of Rivers State was on Friday night, August 25, shot dead by some assailants.
According to eyewitnesses, the policeman was excorting a very important personality (VIP) when he was intercepted by the gunmen said to be riding in a Toyota Corolla.
It was said that the assailants shot the police officer and made away with his service AK-47 rifle and beret.
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said a manhunt had been launched by the police to arrest the fleeing assailants.
“On 25/08/2023 at about 2030hrs, information was received that one Inspector ‘m’ attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State was fatally shot in the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo Olu Obasanjo Port Harcourt.
His rifle and beret were carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the…
Source: Linda Ikeji