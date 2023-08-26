Gunmen kill Police Inspector in Rivers and cart away his service riffle





A yet-to-be-identified police inspector on escort duty at a popular hotel at DLine, Port Harcourt area of Rivers State was on Friday night, August 25, shot dead by some assailants.

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman was excorting a very important personality (VIP) when he was intercepted by the gunmen said to be riding in a Toyota Corolla.

It was said that the assailants shot the police officer and made away with his service AK-47 rifle and beret.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said a manhunt had been launched by the police to arrest the fleeing assailants.