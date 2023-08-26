Nigeria, please work in my lifetime





A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament the effect of the the ‘Japa syndrome on his person. In a thread posted on his X handle, the man said he took a moment recently to reflect on the number of friends he has lost to ‘Japa syndrome’.

He said he recently took stock and discovered that most of his best friends have relocated while others are planning to leave the country due to the current state of the country.

He prayed for Nigeria to work in his lifetime sonhenwould stop losing meaningful relationships as more people leave the country.