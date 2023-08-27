I get tattoos of my ex-boyfriends when they die – Socialite Shakila





Kenyan socialite, Shakila has opened up on the number of tattoos she has on her body and the significance of the tattoos to her.

The controversial influencer in a new YouTube interview, revealed that she always gets tattoos of her ex-boyfriends when they die.

She said;

“I have 19 tattoos in total, 11 are of my ex, I got my first tattoo immediately when my ex-boyfriend died. The most inspiring tattoo I have is of my best friend’s face. I tattoo my ex-boyfriends when they die.”

Shakila also revealed that she has lost count of the men she has slept with. The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of the Streets’ further disclosed that she will run mad if she starts to count the number of sexual partners she has had.

She said;

“I don’t know my body count, if I start counting, I will honestly run mad, but I don’t remember honestly.”