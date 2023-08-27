Kenyan lawmaker accuses Chinese contractors of siring children with women in his constituency and neglecting construction projects





A Kenyan lawmaker, Martin Wanyonyi, has accused Chinese contractors of having children with women in his constituency instead of focusing on construction projects.

While thanking President William Ruto for the ongoing construction of the Misikhu-Naitiri-Brigadier, the Webuye East MP in Bungoma County said the Chinese in the area are distracted by the women in the area.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Bungoma on Sunday, August 27, attended by the President and his Deputy, Rigathi, Wanyonyi said he had seen children of Chinese descent in Bungoma.

“The Misikhu-Naitiri Road is not yet done. I was visiting there and got dismayed when I saw kids with small eyes…The contractors have forgotten their jobs and started making families. Your excellency, please help us unlock and finish the road,”

In his speech, the lawmaker also prevailed upon the deputy president to increase government appointments for the people of Bungoma.