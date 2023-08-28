Family members arrested in Anambra for forcefully taking underage children of a widow after accusing her of killing her husband



A woman, Felicia Nwosu, was arrested alongside her daughter, Chinenye Nwosu, for forcefully taking the underage children of her late son's widow in Ndiowu, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

The arrest which was carried out at the weekend after a complaint was made to the Anambra Ministry of Women and Social Welfare by the widow, Mrs. Sharon Nwosu.

The widow, a native of Enumbom Ndiowu, who was uncontrollably in tears at the office of the Women Affairs Commissioner, Hon. Hon Ify Obinabo, while narrating her ordeal, said her in-laws took her two children from her after her husband’s death and accused her of killing him.

According to Sharon, the issue started after she refused to hand over her late husband’s laptop and phone to Ifeanyi Nwosu, a younger brother of her late husband who demanded to take possession of the said property.

She said she was shocked that such a request was made a few days after her late husband’s demise.

Sharon revealed…