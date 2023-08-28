Notorious cultist arrested as police foil cult initiation in Delta



Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have foiled a cult initiation ceremony and arrested a notorious cultist who has been terrorizing Oghara community and environs in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 28, 2023, said police operatives arrested the notorious cultist, Godfrey Tietie a.k.a “Don Baby” at Ogorode road in Sapele and recovered one AK-47 rifles, one locally made fabricated revolver pistol from him.

“On 20/8/2023, operatives of the Command De-coy squad acting on credible intelligence gathered on the activities of one Godfrey Tietie, a notorious cultist who has been terrorizing Oghara and environs, the operatives stormed his premises in a covert operation and arrested the said Godfrey Tietie a.k.a “Don Baby” of Oghara Town in Ethiope West LGA Delta State,” the statement read.

“The 40-year-old male suspect was arrested at Ogorode…