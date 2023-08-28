Police officer shot dead in Delta





A police officer attached to the Isiokolo (Otoro-Agbon) Divisional Police Headquarters in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has been shot dead by gunmen.

Sources told Daily Trust that the police officer was shot dead when gunmen on a motorcycle shot sporadically at policemen close to the Isiokolo police station.

The source said;

“The gunmen numbering two had arrived at the entrance of the station and shot sporadically at policemen mounting security at the time of the incident. Two cops sustained injuries during the attack and they were rushed to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“The second victim who was also critically injured was said to be responding to treatment as of Friday evening. The attack was said to have forced a crack team of policemen and sister security agencies to launch a raid on Isiokolo, Kokori and other surrounding towns in the area. Some suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack during…