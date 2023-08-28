Rapper Stormzy and Maya Jama confirm their relationship is back on as they vacation in Greece (photos)

British rapper, Stormzy and TV personality Maya Jama have confirmed they are back in a relationship four years after their initial separation.

The couple were spotted holding hands on Hydra Island while holidaying in Greece. It’s their first public appearance together since rumours of a romantic reconciliation surfaced more than a week ago.

Love Island presenter Maya, 29, caught the eye in a black bikini top and billowing white summer skirt as she walked alongside the Croydon-born rapper, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr.

Stormzy, 30, was dressed appropriately in a white vest and matching shorts as temperatures soared across the picturesque Greek island.

It has also been claimed that Stormzy’s mum Abigail Owuo was the matchmaker who ‘motivated him to make amends with Maya.’

A source told The Sun: ‘Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is “The One”.

The pair are believed to be soaking up the sun in a £2,700-a-night…