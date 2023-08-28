Singer Miley Cyrus reveals she has had therapy over the criticism she received as a child star





American singer, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has had to have therapy over the criticism she received as a child star.

The singer, 30, shot to fame in 2006 when she landed the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, which followed the adventures of a schoolgirl living a double life as a famous pop star.

Miley, who was just 13-years-old when she achieved global fame, has dealt with the ‘painful memories’ that early stardom left her with in recent years.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column, the actress revealed she is now ‘in a good place’ after getting help.

She said: ‘When I look back at the criticism I received as a child, it has only been these last few years that I have understood just how wrong that was.

‘I am a great believer in therapy to help heal painful memories and I am in a good place – but the reality is, it should never have happened!’

She added: ‘I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a…