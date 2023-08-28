Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales’ mother locks herself inside a church and goes on hunger strike to stop ‘inhumane’ treatment of her son





The mother of Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has locked herself inside a church and gone on a hunger strike in support of her son.

Angeles Bejar demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ after he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their Women’s World Cup triumph.

Rubiales refused to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation but has been provisionally suspended by world football’s governing body FIFA.

Bejar, a former hairdresser, has locked herself in the Divina Pastora church in Motril, east of Malaga in southern Spain, and started an ‘indefinite, day and night’ hunger strike until ‘justice is served.’

Bejar demanded that Hermoso ‘tell the truth’ after the player insisted the kiss wasn’t consensual.

As reported by Marca, she asked ‘why are they being so cruel to him’ and ‘what is behind the story’ since ‘he is incapable of harming anyone.’

Family members arrived at the church with bottles of water at 2pm local time, looking to speak…