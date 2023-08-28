Stop placing congratulatory billboards for me





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked his well-wishers to stop putting up full-scale billboards and others adverts to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye said in a statement on Sunday, August 27;

“While the Minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The Hon. Minister acknowledges the overwhelming outpouring of goodwill from the residents of the Federal Capital Territory and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in realizing…