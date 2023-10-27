Lagos seals eight buildings for blocking drainage

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Friday, October 27, sealed eight buildings along Borno Way in the Ebute Metta area of the state for blocking drainage and causing flooding in the area.
The spokesperson for the ministry, Kunle Adeshina, disclosed this in a post on his X handle.
“Operatives from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance department of MOE&WR Friday sealed eight properties along Borno Way Ebute Metta for allegedly dumping construction materials on drainage and causing flooding.” he wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji