Taylor Swift now worth $1.1b following success of her music tour and concert film success





Grammy award winning singer, Taylor Swift has officially become a billionaire, making her the first singer to enter the billionaire’s club solely through music, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The Pop superstar did it again as the first-ever singer to enter the billionaire’s club with profits from music alone. The singer hit the milestone thanks to the phenomenal success of her ‘Eras Tour’, her concert film, the value of her new music and the re-release of her earlier studio albums.

Bloomberg, in it’s report, listed Swift among the ranks of fellow billionaire artists Rihanna and Jay-Z. According to the report, an in-depth analysis into Swift’s finances reveals she made her 10-figure fortune “almost entirely from her music.”

It must be noted that Rihanna achieved her billionaire status from revenue that came in through her beauty and clothing lines. Jay-Z, on the other hand, made his fortune through a series of investments, businesses and various other endeavours not…