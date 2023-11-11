Guber election: PDP and military molesting voters in Bayelsa





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Nigerian Military of molesting voters in the ongoing governorship election.

Sylva spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government Area.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said the contest appeared to be between APC and the security agents, particularly the military.