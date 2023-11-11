Guber election: PDP and military molesting voters in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Nigerian Military of molesting voters in the ongoing governorship election.
Sylva spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government Area.
The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said the contest appeared to be between APC and the security agents, particularly the military.
“I am very confident that things will go for APC but we have some issues in units 3, 5 and 9 because the registers are not uploaded. We have escalated it to INEC and they accepted that it was a careless mistake on their part. I know why units in my ward were not uploaded.
So far, in my unit things are going well but around the state we are following there is a lot of violence. PDP is doing quite a bit there trying to molest our voters with security. In fact in some cases it is…
Source: Linda Ikeji