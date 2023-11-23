The Labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state during the March 18 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said that bigotry, lies and hate will in no way ease the pains of Nigerians.
GRV stated this on his X handle this afternoon while comparing the prices of drugs in Nigerian between January 2023 and November 2023.
Posting a tabular showing how the prices of drugs have gone up astronomically, GVR wrote;
‘’This is real life.
Bigotry will not ease this suffering, neither will lies and hate. Stealing government funds in hard times such as this is callous, greedy, and wicked. Nigerians must redefine their relationship with those they entrust with their commonwealth.”
Source: Linda Ikeji