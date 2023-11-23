Bigotry will not ease this suffering neither will lies and hate





The Labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state during the March 18 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said that bigotry, lies and hate will in no way ease the pains of Nigerians.

GRV stated this on his X handle this afternoon while comparing the prices of drugs in Nigerian between January 2023 and November 2023.

Posting a tabular showing how the prices of drugs have gone up astronomically, GVR wrote;