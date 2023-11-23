You are more attractive to a man when you do not ”need” him

Actress Shaffy Bello has harped on the need for women to ‘’bring something to the table” in any relationship or marriage.
In a chat with media gal, Stephanie Coker, Ms Bello opined that a woman even becomes more attractive when she does not need her man to do everything for her.
In her words;
‘’I would tell the ladies never tell a man ‘what do you mean? what do I bring to the table?’. I am not one of those. I think we both should ask ourselves what are we both bringing to the table. If he is bringing something to the table, What are you bringing to the table? I don’t want a liability if I am a man. I don’t want to marry a liability. As a matter of fact, you are even more attractive when you don’t need him. When you don’t need me, you are more attractive. You are just needy, that is not attractive”
Source: Linda Ikeji