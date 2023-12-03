Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of infidelity as she fires back at his divorce claims





Jeannie Mai has insinuated that her estranged husband Jeezy cheated on her as she finally filed a response to his divorce petition.



The former “The Real” co-host implied that her estranged husband had been unfaithful in court documents obtained by TMZ Friday, Dec. 1, in which she also noted that his alleged infidelity could affect their prenuptial agreement and result in a hefty pay day for the “Soul Survivor” rapper.



Mai’s lawyer asked the court to enforce a paragraph in the prenup “regarding infidelity” that states that if “either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party,” then it “shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”



This includes all “forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages,” according to the outlet.



However, Mai, 44,…