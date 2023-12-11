Bandits kill vigilante, kidnap four others in Bauchi





Suspected bandits have killed a member of a local vigilante and injured three others in Bakutumbe village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A source from the area told Punch that the gunmen who stormed the village on Saturday evening, December 9, 2023, also abducted four other people.

According to the source, as soon as the bandits arrived at the village, they started shooting sporadically to scare away residents.

“The gunmen killed a member of the local vigilante, Malam Dan Ladiyo, and shot and wounded three other people,”

He said those wounded in the shooting were Habila Garba, Nura Yakubu, and Sam’ana, who are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Ningi

After the gunmen left the village and residents emerged from hiding, they discovered that the bandits had taken away seven villagers but later released three and kept the other four in captivity.

“The four people abducted and held by the kidnappers are Abdullahi Manje, Abdulkarim…