Don’t buy designer clothes for your young children. It can make them lose focus early

I agree with this. Not just designer clothes, but also access to unnecessary pleasures and comforts. Teach them the value of hard and smart work, financial responsibility, caring for others who are less fortunate, and faith. Those are the values that will take them far in life, not designer or luxury items. Instead of splurging on those items of diminishing value, invest in stocks, ROTH IRAs, bonds, mutual funds etc. Then when they’re old enough and responsible enough, they’ll be able to use the additional funds to set up their lives well and continue building legacy.

