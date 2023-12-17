Church members uproot church and carry it away after their pastor’s wife allegedly refused to serve them tea during their visit (video)





Church members were filmed uprooting their church building and carrying it away allegedly after their pastor’s wife refused to serve them tea.

In a video shared online, scores of members are seen bending to lift the church building in a location in Kenya. They succeeded in lifting it up and are then seen moving it.

According to reports shared by a Kenyan media personality, they moved the church from the pastor’s compound to a different location because they visited and the pastor’s wife refused to feed them.

