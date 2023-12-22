Rapper Offset parties with a woman his estranged wife Cardi B almost went to jail for assaulting as they celebrate his 32nd birthday�bash�in�Miami





Migos rapper, Offset was spotted celebrating his 32nd birthday in Miami with a woman who was involved in a 2018 conflict at a New York City strip club with his estranged wife Cardi B.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was seen at a gathering with Jade, whose real name is Sarah Wattley, at the Miami Beach club Playa, according to witnesses.

The Migos rapper was at the venue until 5 a.m., witnesses said, and had been seen in the same room as Jade.

Jade, who has been linked to rapper Tekashi69, posted a clip of herself at the bash to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

At the club, Offset donned an all-black ensemble of a vest over a shirt with pants. Jade was pictured donning a purple skirt at the gathering with a diamond necklace with earrings and a watch.

Offset and Cardi B, who are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, five, and son Wave Set Cephus, two, recently announced they had parted ways. They also temporarily…