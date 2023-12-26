Gunmen kill over 60 in Plateau communities on Christmas eve





About 60 people have been killed in attacks carried out by gunmen in three communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state.

The Nation reported that Berom Youth Moulders-Association, led by Solomon Mwantiri, has officially confirmed and strongly denounced the tragic events that happened in Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV villages in Gashish, and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as in Bokkos LGA, on the night of Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24.

NTV witnessed 9 casualties, Mai Yanga Sabo had 5, Darwat reported 3, and Hurum had 1 victim. The neighbouring villages of Bokkos suffered the most with a death toll exceeding 40, along with numerous injuries, looting of food items, and destruction of properties.

The group said in a statement;

“The BYM extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this senseless act of jihad.

“We also wish to assure the affected…