Is it ok to have s3x during pregnancy?





Google has released its “Year in Search,” a roundup of 2023’s top global queries.

The search engine released its top questions that people had about sex in 2023 and the results might surprise you.

The most googled sex question of 2023 was: “What is the speed bump position?”.

The term was actually popularized after a contestant on “Love Island” brought it up on the series.

The position involves having a pillow placed under a person’s hips as they lie face down, hence the “speed bump” name.

The second-most googled question was from people desperate to know whether it was okay to have sex during pregnancy.

“If your pregnancy is going smoothly, it’s safe to have sex and orgasm while you’re pregnant,” states the Australian parenting website Raising Children.

“You might worry that sex will harm the baby. But your baby is well protected and sealed off in the amniotic sac, so you can’t hurt your baby by having sex.”

Searches for the meaning of “sex…