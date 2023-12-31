Police denies attack on another Plateau community, says fresh attack is a case of attempted kidnapping





The Plateau state police command has denied reports of fresh attacks on a community in the state. In a statement released today December 31.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, says contrary to the news making the round on some news and social media platforms that the attack that occurred at Durbi village of Jos East LGA is related to the recent attacks that took place in some Plateau LGAs, the state Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command CP Okoro J.

Alawari wishes to clear the air that it is a case of attempted kidnapping and culpable homicide, not an attack on the entire community.

Alabo said the command received credible intelligence from a reliable source regarding the unfortunate killing of a man, and his son, by unidentified hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.